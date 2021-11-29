Super Falcons round off training camp

Head Coach Randy Waldrum has commended the Nigeria Football Federation for its continued total support for the country’s Senior Women National Team as the Super Falcons were set to round off a 9-day training camp in the Federal Capital, Abuja. The training camp that commenced on Monday last week would come to an end on Tuesday.

“I am very delighted with the support the Federation has always given to the team; this has helped our work. I am happy we had this training camp as we were able to see the home-based players and the overseas-based, and everyone bonded very well. It has been a marvelous experience and the joy among the players is palpable.

“We will look to have periodic campings like this in order to be able to put forward the best of Nigeria women players for matches and championships at any time.”

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, who received the players and their officials at the NFF Secretariat, said the football –governing body will always ensure to provide the Falcons with the best conditions to train and play friendly and competitive matches, in order to do the nation proud each time.

“We will set aside resources to organize more of this type of camping so that we will always get the best from home and abroad and blend them to perform at optimal level when the need arises. We are aware of the challenge that Cote d’Ivoire will pose when we confront them for a place at next year’s Women AFCON. We need players who are committed and are proud to dorn the country’s colours and will strive to deliver no matter the circumstances.