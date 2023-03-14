Super League: CAF to inspect Godswill Akpabio Stadium today

Officials of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will inspect the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday.

The stadium is one of the grounds earmarked for the inaugural CAF Super League competition.

The six-man team will inspect the stadium also known as the Nest of Champions and other related facilities ahead of the money-spinning competition.

The Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja is also shortlisted by CAF.

It would be recalled that the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium hosted the CAF Confederation Cup final between RS Betkane of Morocco and Orlando Pirates of South Africa in May 202

CAF president, Patrice Motsepe in 2022 proposed a Super League for top clubs in Africa on May 22.

The competition will replace the old CAF Champions League.

