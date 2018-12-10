Super Sand Eagles pip Libya, ready for Tanzania

The Super Sand Eagles on Sunday recorded their first win in Group B at the ongoing 2018 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after defeating Libya 6-3 following their 0-2 loss to Senegal in their opening match.

The coach Audu Ejor side had lost 2-0 in extra time to defending champions Senegal on penalties following a 4-4 stalemate after regulation time in their opening game on Saturday while Libya put five past new-comers Tanzania.

Emeka Ogbonna, and Abu Azeez both bagged a brace in the encounter while Emmanuel Ohwoferia and Suleiman Ogodo got one goal each for the Super Sand Eagles in the encounter.

The Super Sand Eagles converted six of the 12 shots they had on target. They are now second in the Group B table with three points from two games with a better goal difference of +3 over Libya who also have the same number of points.

The Super Sand Eagles will face Tanzania in their last Group B game on Monday, starting from 2.30pm Egyptian time (1.30pm Nigerian time).

In the other Group B game played on Sunday, Senegal defeated Tanzania 12-2 to move top of the group with four points from two games. They will face Libya in their last group game on Tuesday.

The two finalists in Sharm El Sheikh will represent Africa at the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup scheduled for Paraguay.

