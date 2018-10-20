Super Saturday: Chelsea survive United onslaught, pick draw

Ross Barkley netted a late equalizer for Chelsea as they held Manchester United to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Antonio Rudiger thumped home a first-half header, as Chelsea took control of the game.

With the Red Devils looking to have taken all three points, Barkley scrambled home right at the death, to ensure both teams shared the points.

