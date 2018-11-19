Support Buhari’s re-election, Niger Delta youths urged

Niger Delta youths and other critical stakeholders in the region have been urged to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in

2019 as a way of repaying him for the good and laudable works he has been doing in the region.

The leader of Coalition of Niger Delta ex-Agitators, Phase II, Comrade Steve Ebisintei, gave this advice in a statement he made available to

journalists in Abuja.

In the press statement, Comrade Ebisintei argued that in order for the region to continue to benefit from the numerous programmes and

projects of Buhari in the region, stakeholders must rally round the re-election project of the President, as according to him, “President

Buhari remains the only president since the return of democracy in 1999 who has initiated projects and programs that are directly

beneficial to the people of the Niger Delta region.”

He also called for support for the Amnesty Office boss, Professor Quaker Dokubo, whom he said the president has enormous trust for and

“the major reason the president is embarking on major projects in the region because Prof Dokubo has shown enviable integrity.”

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 election, the ex-agitators’ leader maintains that the only option left for the region was to continue to

support the president and Prof Dokubo in their quest to uplift the lot of the youths of the region.

According to him, not supporting the re-election of President Buhari will only hurt the region more “as many of the ongoing projects in the

region may likely stop.”

Continuing, he said, “Without equivocation, I can tell you that more than ever before, the federal government under President Buhari has

paid more attention to our devastated region than any other government at least since 1999.

“Today, modular refineries, which when completed will take over from illegal refiners and create jobs for our teeming youths are ongoing in

the region. The East West road, which had prior to now remained in the pipelines, has been progressing with appreciable speed. The petroleum

university at Okerenkoko in Delta state is progressing in good

measure.

“The Amnesty programme has been revived and expanded in the interest of the youths of our region. It is the only program that is targeted

at the youths and it is evident that Prof Dokubo has integrated more youths into the program than any other Amnesty boss before him.”