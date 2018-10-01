Support Buhari’s second term for consolidation – BCAN

Lokoja The National Liaison Officer of Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria, (BCAN) of Buhari Campaign Organization, Mr.

Israel Ade Adeshola has called on Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora to support the second term bid of President Muhammad Buhari to enable him consolidate on his effort in fighting corruption and insecurity among others in the country.

Adeshola made the call in Okene, headquarters of Kogi central senatorial district, during the inauguration of the Kogi State Liaison Officer and executives of the association.

He said President Buhari deserve another four years in Aso Rock to actualise his dream for the country.

He said: “It is time for Nigerians to ensure that future generation of Nigerians are secured and preserved.

President Buhari has shown the competence to achieve this and we must rally round him to take the nation to a level where corruption and insecurity will not have a place in the country.

“The BCAN of Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) is deeply and passionately committed to ensuring that the quality of life of Nigerians and indeed our future generation is secured and preserved.

“And the only way to achieve this is for us to collectively ensure that President Buhari returns in 2019.

We want all our children, regardless of race, creed or circumstances to be given opportunity to achieve their full potential.

“Our task therefore is to make this possible through our votes.

I want to assure you that by casting our votes for President Buhari and APC, our children will have a guaranteed future and a promising tomorrow.” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

