Support fight against corruption, NGO urges Nigerians

By Bashir Mohammed Kano The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Women’s Trust Fund (NWTF), Mrs. Mufuliat Fijabi has called on Nigerians to join hands in the fight against corruption in all its ramifications for the country to attain honour and greatness.

Making the call in a paper she presented at a one day stakeholders’ meeting on institutionalizing anticorruption and accountability from a gender perspective, held at the Niima Guest Palace yesterday, Fijabi said lack of even development and non-inclusion of vulnerable groups in the democratic governance of most developing economies has brought out the damaging effects of corruption and lack of accountability.

According to her, since the attainment of independence, women representation in the governance system has not exceeded 10 per cent, adding that there were only 5.6 per cent of women in elective positions.

She, however, stated that anticorruption and accountability measures in a democratic process was an important tool used in monitoring real time productivity of public officials and institutions to ensure that they were performing optimally and providing value for money in the provision of public services.

She said, accountability and anti-corruption measures are also important because they provide a democratic means to evaluate a government’s conduct, prevent the development of concentrations of power and enhance the learning capacity and effectiveness of public administration.” ‘‘The impact of corruption on developing country like Nigeria is detrimental and stalls progress in development as corruption in developing countries continues to be on of the greatest factors responsible for the growth in poverty” he added.

‘‘More significant is the fact that corruption and lack of accountability lead to unequal access to power, resources and positions between men and Women.

unfortunately, against the background of patriarchy Women are now persistently at the receiving end, ” she stressed.

