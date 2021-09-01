Support for Aisha Buhari Cup followed due process – Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s support for the Aisha Buhari Cup is under a budget head for Sports Development which follows due process.

This according to a statement by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to correct the impression of some that the Sports Minister is giving out his personal money for the competition.

“That the Sports Minister made a personal donation is totally false, misleading and mischievous,” the statement reads.

“Rather it is the Ministry that is supporting the competition through a budgetary head of sports development. This follows due process because it has been properly discussed and approved. This was done with the consent of the Permanent Secretary who is the Chief Accouting Officer of the Ministry.”

The statement further explained that the Ministry is contributing to women football development as part of its commitment to the growth of the women’s football in Africa generally and Nigeria specifically.

The Aisha Buhari Cup, an international invitational tournament will be taking place in Lagos later this month.

Hosts Nigeria and five other women football powerhouses on the African continent- Ghana, Mali, South Africa, Morocco and Cameroon will be part of the inaugural edition.

