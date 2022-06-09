Support group hails Buhari, APC governors on Tinubu’s victory 

A support group, the Ahmed Tinubu Movement (ATM), Thursday, hailed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his deserving victory at the just concluded primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat both the former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmad Lawan who polled 316, 235 and 152 to clinch the 2nd and 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

ATM described the victory as a collective one, attributing it to the leadership disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari and cohesiveness of the progressives governors from both the North and South.

Oruga thanked all the members of the ATM group for their steadfastness and commitment to nation building, reminding them that it is not over yet.

In a statement dated June 9th and made available to this medium, the National/Global Coordinator, ATM, Sherrif Oruga, charged both stakeholders and party members to brace up, saying having produced a flag bearer of the party, more still needed to be done to win the 2023 presidential election.

“I am also happy that Asiwaju did not also give room for post-primary rancour having sounded statesmanlike in his post-victory remarks.

The statement reads: “After producing the party flag bearer in person of Asiwaju Tinubu who won triumphantly to click the party’s ticket in a free, fair and transparent election, we should not be carried away because more still needed to be done for the party to win the coming 2023 election.”

