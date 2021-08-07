Support military with information to tackle insecurity in North-west- COAS urges traditional rulers

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya has urged traditional rulers in North-west to assists the military with reliable and actionable information that will aid troops in combating the menace of banditry the region.

A statement by Army spokesperson Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu over the weekend, quoted Yahaya as saying this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, at his palace in Daura.

Gen Yahaya who was on an operational tour of Army formations and units in 8 Division and in the North West theatre of operation, said this is a crucial role of the local authorities and is pivotal in decisively combating the activities of the criminals.

He said he was in the region to evaluate, re-strategise and reinvigorate ongoing operations, as well as motivate troops deployed to fight banditry in the region.

He reaffirmed Nigerian Army’s positive disposition toward collaborating with other security agencies and partnering with stakeholders of the security sector in the region, to effectively degrade the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in order to speedily restore peace and stability to Katsina state and the entire North-west.

Earlier, the COAS interacted with troops of 171 Battalion at Fort Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operating Base, during which the troops catalogued their challenges as a unit and as individuals.

He reiterated his commitment to ensure that their wellbeing is topmost in the agenda of his command, adding that personnel must get their due entitlements and not short-changed.

While appreciating the Emir and the people of Daura for their support and cooperation to the troops, the COAS urged traditional rulers to use their position of strength and clout to regenerate and firm up their information network in an effort to enhance the operational efficiency of troops in decimating the bandits and ultimately put an end to banditry in their localities and the state in general.

In his remarks, the Emir commended the Nigerian Army and the COAS for their sacrifices and dedication towards curtailing banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the state.

He stated that the people of Daura will not hesitate in volunteering within their capacity to mobilize grassroots support for the troops.

The Royal father urged the COAS and troops not to rest on their oars until normalcy is completely restored.