Support my lifetime ambition, Tinubu begs NASS

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, appealed to the APC Senate Caucus Wednesday to support his lifelong presidential ambition.

Tinubu, who made the appeal at the Senate wing of the National Assembly during an interactive session with the APC senators, said he has all it takes to lead Nigeria come 2023 going by his pedigree and passion for a genuinely developed United Nigeria.

According to him, his presidential ambition is driven by capacity and experience to deliver by stepping into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari and not stepping on his toes.

” I am here for counsel , partnership and support . I seek your advice and counsel as stakeholders in this Democratic journey.

“This is not about gaining power. It is about securing good government for the Nation.

The process is starting in few weeks time. Back me successfully for the nomination of my life time ambition,” he said.

He added that of all the people in the race for presidency, come 2023, he is the most prepared, being a former senator and governor, stressing: “This is the time to deliver Nigeria of our tomorrow today.”

In his response, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan , said the caucus appreciated enormous contribution Tinubu made in the formation and sustenance of APC as the ruling party in Nigeria since 2015 .

He assured his guest that his colleagues would continue to remain united to ensure the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Similarly, while addressing the caucus of the APC in the House of Representatives, Wednesday, Tinubu said “I am only here for your endorsement. Support me to become president, come 2023.”

He told members that he had made his intention fully known to President Buhari, that he “would be stepping into his shoes after his tenure, and not step on his toes”, adding that the president encouraged him to run, and prove his popularity.

Speaking earlier, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila said “the moment has come, as in all elections, when we must listen to messages from all who want to be president of this country”.

He however lamented that it does not speak well of a country with a population of over 200 million people, and just about six weeks to the expected primary election of the party, “only one person is seen running around the country, talking to whoever cares to listen, that he want to be the president,” saying: “Personally, I think this is wrong.”