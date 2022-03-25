Support my successor to sustain AMAC’s projects, Candido tells residents

The chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has urged residents to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration that would take over from him on May 20 in order for his legacies to be sustained.

Speaking Friday in Abuja, during a valedictory visit to the Chief of Karu, Dr Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, the Sa’karuyi of Karu Chiefdom, Candido said that, though the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost the AMAC election in February, as a result of internal crisis, the numerous projects he initiated must be built on for the betterment of the Council.

He said: “This valedictory tour may seem too early to many people, because we will stay in office until May 20, when we will hand over to the PDP administration. However, the reason for our starting out this early is as a result of many activities that may affect us if we decide to delay this Thank You tour to the chiefs and people who supported us throughout our six years in office.

“Our administration will clock six years on 20th May, 2022. Election has been held and the winners and losers are already known. Power comes from God and He has given it to Maikalangu to oversee the affairs of AMAC at this point. We don’t want to stress the incoming administration to start tilling the soil.

Also speaking, the Chief of Karu, HRH (Dr) Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, urged Candido to consider contesting for House of Representatives position in the 2023 general elections, saying his knowledge, experience and services will be greatly appreciated by AMAC in the National Assembly.