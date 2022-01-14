Support Police Trustfund to bridge funding gap in policing, Buhari urges

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked Nigerians on support for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) in order to bridge the funding gap in policing by providing the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) with required operational tools, equipment, training and re-training of personnel.

Buhari made the call while commissioning 200 buffalo branded trucks and other security equipment procured by the NPTF for the NPF, Thursday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, noted that the operational vehicles and other security hardware procured by his administration through the NPTF were contained in the 2020 Budget.

According to the president, “The Nigeria Police Trust Fund is very timely and apt, as it came at a time when government is determined more than ever before to holistically address the various security challenges confronting our great country Nigeria.

“Achieving the overall objectives of the Trust Fund, should be internalised as the collective aspiration of all Nigerians in order to bridge the funding gap in policing by providing the NPF with required operational tools, equipment, training and re-training of personnel as well as motivation of officers and men through improved welfare.

“…I therefore urge officers and men of the Force to continue putting in your best in the discharge of your duties, and to adopt a holistic internal security mechanism in the country so as to ensure the provision of conducive environment, needed to boost operations and by extension, emplace a more peaceful and safe Country for economic buoyancy, and improved livelihood for the citizenry.”

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, appreciated the president for the firm determination to pursue one of the three cardinal objectives of his administration, which is the security of lives and property.

“It is in realisation of this that the actualisation of the NPTF was achieved under Your Excellency’s leadership.

“The Fund is to among others set up to provide financial, logistics and other critical intervention for the NPF.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the NPTF is well-positioned to guarantee to the nation a well-equipped, well-trained, and well-motivated NPF that would be prompt and responsive to security challenges, in line with global standards and best practices and in furtherance to the internal security vision of Mr. President.

“The Trust Fund and the NPF have continued to maintain a cordial working relationship. Both agencies have also been collaborating in the procurement planning processes for the execution of approved budgetary appropriations.

“This synergy has enabled both agencies in conjunction with the Ministry of Police Affairs to articulate appropriate needs assessment in the preparation of the budget proposals and intervention for the operational efficiency and optimal service delivery of the Nigeria Police.”

Speaking further he noted that the Trust Fund depends substantially on the revenue accruing from the federation account for the implementation of its programmes and activities.

“With the dwindling state of national revenue, it is obvious that this source of revenue alone cannot sustain the Trust Fund in the attainment of its mandate of re-positioning the Nigeria Police to change the internal security narratives of our beloved country,” he urged.