Support politicians to find solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Youth





Nigerians have been urged to support young politicians to find solution to Nigeria’s challenges irrespective of their political parties.

In a release to mark the democracy democracy day in Abuja, the national secretary of Nigeria Youth Organization (NYO), Comrade Duke Alamboye Kitchener, thanked God for his steadfastness towards the unity of our country despite the challenges facing the country.

“He said, “this day does not only mark the day the military handed over power to an elected civilian government in 1999, but also marking the civilian rule since Nigeria’s independence from colonial rule in 1960.

He added, “this symbolises hope for everything Nigerian child born and unborn with the hope that Nigerian youth would participate massively in the coming elections, so that Nigeria would witness transformational changes that would get the volatile security woes turned around, economic viability, youths employment, agricultural boost among other expedient drives.”

Duke also said that “our destiny is in our hands to collectively build the nation Nigerians all yearn to be part of”, pointing out that a time to articulate the challenges of the country is now” urging all Nigerians to jointly contribute towards our goal of a safe and viable country.

“It’s worth celebrating as we reminisce on the debacles our heroes faced in achieving Democracy in Nigeria. And we also use this opportunity to charge Nigerian youths not to despair.

“We thank those who have shown their love of this country by working assiduously in their different capacities to uphold the tenets of democracy in Nigeria.

“It’s been a journey into improving our democracy as we acknowledge the global dynamics both in politics, business, education, technology etc, ‘and the race to keep up while also protecting our cultures, traditions and indigenous preferences.

“We commiserate with families of some youths who over the years have suffered and paid the ultimate price for the Nation they believe in”.

The secretary noted that, some of our youths vied and won political Primaries at different levels, I want to implore the youths across the country to pledge support for these young politicians that have the energy and contemporary solutions to Nigeria’s challenges irrespective of their political party.

“As political parties conclude their Primaries and place options for our careful selection, (running mates), youth leaders should galvanise for critical accessment of these paraded candidates. Deliberate engagement with all Presidential candidates is important and appropriate to engage one on one to decipher those with the best youth programmes and policies.

“The Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) and its affiliate bodies would start engagements towards this venture that would ensure we vote wisely as it has become a dire situation if we get it wrong this time. “We would shun the sentiments of religion, tribe or political party concentrating on the blueprint of the individual.

“We urge all our colleagues, state chairman and zonal vice president of the Nigeria Youth Organisation and its affiliations to fully engage in this historic period to produce good leaders at all levels. Our participations should strictly involve the ability to also get our PVC to vote.”

