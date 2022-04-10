Support security agencies to combat insecurity, group urges Nigerians

A socio-political group, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Peace, Security, Good Governance, Equity and Justice, has urged Nigerians to support security agencies; in order to win the war against insecurity recorded in different parts of the country.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja Sunday, signed by the National Coordinator, Comrade James Okoronkwo, and Secretary, Malam Yusuf Bida, the group appealed to all Nigerians to jettison divisive tendencies and rally round the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to herald lasting peace and security in the country.

In the same vein, the group passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that “if we look back we will appreciate the giant strides recorded by the government despite the machinations of fifth columnists saying it is saddening that we have forgotten the UN Nations Bombing, the Maddalla Catholic Church bomb attack and the Nyanya incident.”

Furthermore, the group commended the leadership of the Department of State Services for introducing Zonal Quarterly Conference of State Directors of Security (SDES) to identify contemporary security threats confronting the regions and proffer counter-measures.

The group lauded the DSS Director-general for convoking one day brainstorming session for prominent civil society groups in Nigeria with the theme “Civil Society and National Security in Nigeria”.

The group apppealed to politicians immersed in the 2023 election to redouble their energies through proactive initiatives to combat the menace of insecurity ravaging us as the security agencies cannot do it alone.

“The security agencies are the most patriotic crop of citizens whose agenda supersedes the parochial, partisan and clannish motivations of politicians addicted to the acrimonious scramble for power. In Nigeria today, many of our compatriots in the security services are paying the supreme price for the sustenance of law and order in the country.

“The Department of State Security Services (DSS) under the transparent leadership of Malam Yusuf Magaji Bichi has assiduously amplified her distinctive capability in our nation’s security architecture through innovative strategies and programmes,” the statement read in part.