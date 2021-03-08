Support security to tackle rising crime, Agerzua tells Benue people

The Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Culture and Tourism, Mr Tahav Agerzua, Sunday appealed to security agencies in the state to evolve ways to end the raging insecurity in Sankera area of the state. He said insecurity is now claiming prominent people in the area.

Agerzua also advised Benue people to support security agencies in the fight against crime and to keep vigilance in their communities.



Agerzua gave the advice while reacting to the gruesome murder of Dr Terkura Suswam by gunmen suspected to loyalists of Gana. He described the late Suswam as his contemporary.

He said if the people supported security and keep watch on their communities, they could identify strangers and possibly avert attacks.

He also appealed to security agencies to tackle the insecurity in Sankera head on to avoid further loss of lives.



Agerzua urged the security men to track down the kil;lers of Suswam and make them face the full wrath of the law.

He said the deceased was not murdered because he offended anyone, adding that he was a peace loving man who had tremendous love for his people.



“He had all that was necessary for him to live comfortably outside his community, but because of the love he had for his , he decided to stay in the village with them.

“He was killed because the bad elements in Sankera, after Gana was killed by soldiers vowed that they would kill prominent people in the area.

“But with the killing of Suswam, it means that the bad elements want to take the society back to the state of nature, where anarchy, chaos and might were viewed as right,” he said.

He described the deceased as a prime mover not just in the media cycle but in most progressive ventures.



“His death is very painful to us. We shall miss this great Benue son. I pray God to help his family to sustain all the means of his livelihood that he had left behind because they are very useful to the society,” he added.