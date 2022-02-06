Support the vision of Martin Iorsamber

It is a thing of joy to see youth vying for political positions for governance and it is equally exciting to know that the ambitious youths are not from the elites’ crew but they are positive, working hard and determine to make a change. In many cases, when young people come out to vie for elective positions, such young people are being engineered by the elite class who sponsor them to come and compete. In other words, youths are just an indirect rule of the elite.

I write to applaud and encourage the uncommon vision and zeal of Comrade Martin Iorsamber, a young man from Benue state who has defied all odds and is aspiring for the Benue North East Senatorial seat in 2023 general elections to challenge Senator Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of the state, and other big names that may surface to run for the same position.

The young Martin is a self-employed youth and an employer of many youths. He is the Founder and the President of the Environment and Safety Management Institute (ESMI), a registered professional and examination body for Safety and environmental management in Nigeria. His desire to bring development to his country has also made him to convene the Movement for Advancement and Peaceful Nigeria, an organisation that preaches peace among ethnic nationalities in Nigeria as a gateway towards enhancing development of the country.

Before now, the comrade has supported and campaigned for many to win their political race but thereafter, they ignored him but he did not complain since he was not looking for compensation.

Politicians remember him only when they are in need of a vibrant and influential youth that would be part of their campaign teams but get abandoned after working and wining for them. Irrespective of this, the comrade has continued to engage in community development in his Kwande local government area, especially in the areas of education and sports without any support.

This time, he is working for himself, campaigning for himself and it is something to applaud and encourage. Young people across Nigeria must know their self worth and begin to project themselves instead of tying themselves to politicians who use and dump them while their children are kept in exclusive mansions to enjoy the labour of the youths.

The time has come for us (the youth) to stop allowing the long standing corrupt politicians to use and discard us. It is time we go into politics and governance to contribute to the development of country now that our brains are filled with ideas. The long standing politicians should no longer use youth as manure to grow since youth are now ready to go into the game and play to win.

At this point, I am calling on the good people of Benue state, particularly those within Benue North East Senatorial zone, to support the young Comrade in anyway they can to ensure his victory in the coming general elections. Positive minded young people like this should be encouraged.

Equally, I am calling on Nigerians to support youth that are interested in vying for political positions at different levels of government (local, state and federal). From time immemorial, Nigeria has been supporting their young to leadership positions. The Awolowos, Buharis, Gowons, Azikiwes, all had this support when they were in their prime.

Unfortunately, the current situation is different. We must go back to how we started. It is my prayer, belief and hope that we will get it right in 2023 thereby voting into power the right people and support them thereafter to work for the development of this country.

Let’s send out bandits, Boko Haram, kidnappers, killer herdsmen, ritualists and other anti-human and anti-development miscreants out of leadership in 2023.

Awunah Pius Terwase,

Mpape, Abuja

081715651796

[email protected]