Support Umahi’s quest to uplift your wellbeing in Ebonyi, Commissioner tells youths

Youths in Ebonyi have been urged to appreciate Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi’s efforts and resolve to enhance their wellbeing by supporting his people-oriented policies and actions as well as being responsible members of the society.

The state Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Hon. Charlse Akpuenika, gave the urge in an interview in Abakaliki.

He said since Umahi assumed office as the state governor on May 29, 2015, he has paid increased and un-quantified attention to youth development.

Akpuenika who is also the Chairman of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) State Governing Board, said that such attention is not only in education but in agriculture, commerce entrepreneurial development, leadership mentoring, political appointments among others.

“Ebonyi youths are today, beneficiaries of several intervention programmes like agricultural loans, grants for establishment of businesses, distribution of free Toyota Sienna vehicles, tricycles among others.

“Several youths have been politically mentored and appointed into various governmental positions such as Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs) Executive Assistants (EAs) Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Technical Assistants (TAs).

The commissioner also said that youths have been appointed as Local Government Area (LGA) Chairmen, Coordinators of Development Centres, LGA Liaison Officers, Management Committee Members of Development Centres, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Parastatals, among others.

“These appointments which cut across the 13 LGA and the 171 political wards of the state, is an unprecedented feat that is yet to be attained by any other government in the country.

“Youths should appreciate these gestures by supporting the government to rapidly develop the state as they are currently doing because Ebonyi remains one of the most peaceful states in the country and one of the safest.

He urged youths to utilise these opportunities by channeling their minds into developing their God-given talents as they should use sports as one of the tools to achieve this aim.

“The governor revived sports which hitherto went into oblivion before he took over office and re-awakened the competitive spirit in youths to use sports as an avenue to achieve their life ambitions.

“Sporting competitions which were hitherto alien to the state before the governor took over have re-surfaced in Ebonyi with the hosting of such mega-competitions such as the Akubaraoha Unity Cup, Divine Mandate Cup, David Umahi Tertiary Institutions Games (DUMTIGA) Veterans Cup competition among others.

“The state is on the verge of floating a new football team to assuage the yearnings of its teeming soccer-loving fans as the governor has renovated the Pa Ngele Oruta stadium Abakaliki to a standard sporting edifice.

“He has also commenced the construction an Olympic-sized stadium with the state poised the sweep the medals haul at the postponed National Sporting Festival in Edo state whenever it will be staged.

Akpuenika said that governor enjoys the support of his cabinet and other stakeholders which has ensured the provision of several amenities to the people such as concrete roads, solid and aesthetic bridges and flyovers, enhancement of agriculture, human empowerment, revamping of the educational and health institutions of the state among others.

“We also appreciate the efforts of past Governors of the state—Sen. Dr Sam Egwu and Chief Martin Elechi in the areas of educational upliftment of the people, infrastructural strides among other.