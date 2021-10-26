Support Yari for APC national chair, Miss Caleb begs delegates

The National Chairperson of Yari For National Assignment, Miss Rahila Caleb, has urged the national delegates for the up-coming convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, as the national chairman of the party.



Miss Caleb said in order to preserve the support base and legacies of the APC nationwide, its national leadership should throw its weight behind Yari “because he is eminently qualified above all other contestants.”



Speaking in an interview with the press in her Kaduna residence, the chairperson said Yari is a democrat, a strong party man who served as state party chairman in Zamfara and did well.

“He was beckoned to become the governor when things became tensed.

”Yari has the political skills to mobilise as an astute administrator and a grassroots man who has never defected to any political party since its formation.



”We are certain he shall bring his wealth of experience to bear on the party and preserve its sanctity as a ruling party beyond 2023,” she said.

Caleb said, with over 2.5 million electorate, President Muhammadu Buhari and national leader Senator Bola Tinubu should ensure due process, free and fair elections to prevail, as we are sure Abdulaziz Yari will win the elections.



She said, failure to support Yari might spell doom for the party, especially beyond 2023 in view of ongoing resentment across the country.