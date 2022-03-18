Supreme Court affirms Abdulahi as Abaji chairman

The Supreme Court Wednesday affirmed Mr. Abubakar Umar Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as chairman of Abaji Area Council in the February 12, 2022 chairmanship election of the FCT.

In his arguments, counsel to Abdullahi, Mr. Abdul Mohammed, urged the court to nullify the ruling of both the FCT High Court and Court of Appeal which affirmed Mr. Mohammed Loko as the APC chairman elect, and declare his client, the appellant the chairman elect.

But counsel to the respondent, Mr. Matthew Bukka, prayed the court to uphold the ruling of the FCT High Court and Appeal Court which affirmed Mr. Loko as the authentic APC candidate in the party’s primary held on April 23, 2021.

However, in his verdict, Justice Adamu Jauro, who delivered the lead judgment of the five- man panel presided over by Justice Olukayode Ariwola, ruled in favour of the appellant, Mr. Abdullahi.

Justice Jauro held that even if the respondent had a case, his appeal was statute barred.

Blueprint recall that despite APC’s victory at the council poll, INEC did not declare any of the candidates’ winner following the controversy that trailed it.