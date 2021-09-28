Supreme Court confirms death of Justice Oseji

The Supreme Court has confirmed the death of one of its judges, Justice Samuel Oseji.

It was earlier reported that Oseji, who was appointed to the Supreme Court bench in November 2020, died of a yet-to-be-known ailment Tuesday at 67.

https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif

Supreme Court’s Director of Press and Information, Festus Akande, said Justice Oseji died at the National Hospital in Abuja.

The statement did not disclose the ailment Oseji died of.

Born on June 2, 1954, Oseji hails from Idumuje Unor in the Aniocha North local government area of Delta state.

Sworn into the Supreme Court bench on November 6, 2020, alongside seven others, Oseji’s death reduces the number of the apex court’s bench to 17.

It comes about six months after the court also lost a judge, Sylvester Ngwuta, in March.

The statement reads in part: “The Supreme Court of Nigeria has lost one of its Justices to the cold hands of death in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 28, 2021 after a protracted illness.

“Hon. Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji, who was among the eight justices of the Supreme Court that were sworn in on Friday 6th November, 2020, died at the National Hospital Abuja, where he had been receiving medical attention for some days now. Justice Oseji who hails from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North local government of Delta state, was born in Jos, Plateau state on 2nd June, 1954 to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Ebenezer Oseji.”