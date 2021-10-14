Supreme Court didn’t nullify my chairmanship – Jude Okeke

The Jude Okeke-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Thursday reacted to the Supreme Court judgment, which declared that Charles Soludo is the candidate of the party for Anambra state governorship election.



Okeke said the Supreme Court didn’t nullify his chairmanship.



In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, Okeke boasted that he’s still APGA National Chairman.



The Okeke-led APGA said: “Following the judgment of the Supreme Court earlier today on the lingering APGA crisis and the full briefing of our lawyers, it has become imperative that we state as follows;



“That APGA is still firmly under the leadership of High Chief Jude Okeke as the Supreme Court did not nullify his Chairmanship of the Party.



“That what the Supreme Court nullified was the judgment of the Kano Court of Appeal on the basis that issues of political Party leadership tussle is non-justiciable, but Kano Court of Appeal did not make Chief Jude Okeke Chairman and the Supreme Court did not nullify the NEC meeting decision that appointed him Chairman of APGA.



“That the Supreme Court declared that issues of political party squabbles are non-justiciable hence did not declare Victor Oye as Chairman of APGA and neither did the Court of Appeal, Kano Division.



“That the Deputy National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Rabiu Aliyu has conceded to the Chairmanship of the Party of Chief Jude Okeke in line with the decision of the Supreme Court that internal party squabbles of political parties are non-justiciable and can only be resolved by political parties.



“That the removal of Edozie Njoku from office by NEC of our Party still remains valid as this issue of his removal was never decided by the Court and still remains unchallenged.



“That High chief Jude Okeke, as National Chairman, shall be calling a meeting of all relevant APGA stakeholders to resolve all pending leadership issues in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court.



“That all APGA members should hold fast and remain resolute as we shall overcome in the end.”