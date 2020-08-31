Supreme Court judgement: Governor Bello reacts

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said the judgement of the Supreme Court upholding his election for a second term in office was an affirmation of the landmark victory entrusted on him by the people at the November 16, 2019 polls.

Governor Bello polled a total of 406,222 votes against his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who polled 189,704 votes with a landslide winning margin of 216,518 votes.

The Supreme Court which on Tuesday August 25, heard appeals filed by the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the PDP against the respective judgment of the Court of Appeal that earlier upheld decisions of the Kogi state elections petitions tribunal dismissing their various petitions against the governor and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary, (CPS) to the governor, Bello, said the Apex Court’s decision upholding his victory was an affirmation of the identical positions on the matters taken by the erudite jurists at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The governor praised the panel of five Justices led by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammadu, the Chief Justice of Nigeria which heard the appeals and Hon. Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji CFR who read the judgment alone.

Appreciating the court for its uprightness and erudition, the governor thanked the entire citizens of the state for casting their votes for him.

He assured that his administration would continue to do more in line with his campaign promises.

The governor used the moment to pay tribute to His Royal Majesty, Dr. Micheal Idakwo, Ameh Oboni II, the late Attah of Igala who passed on last week.

He described the late traditional ruler as ‘a unifier’ who was a great supporter of his administration, a father and a wise counsellor.

The governor called on the other parties and their candidates to forgo all forms of bitterness and division, and join hands with him to take the state to the next level.