Supreme Court: ‘Poor budgetary allocation stalling judges appointment’

The Federal Judicial Service Commission disclosed on Wednesday that poor budgetary allocation to the judiciary was stalling the appointment of new justices for both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

While disclosing this to the House Committee on Federal Judiciary who visited the Commission on Wednesday, Secretary to the Commission, Bassey E. Bassey said at the moment, the Supreme Court was operating with only 12 Justices, with lots of vacancies to be filled.

According to Bassey, the Judiciary in the country was struggling because the appointment of new Justices for the Appeal Court and Supreme Court had to wait as a result of lack of funds to take care of them.

He said ‘This year our budget is the least, very small and in spite of operational activities our budget is extremely small. The Judiciary is struggling because the appointment of new Justices to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court has to wait.

“Before you appoint them, you have to make adequate preparations for their welfare and as they are going, vacancies are created and they have to be filled. That is why the bulk of the budgets will always be given to the Courts.

“The budget has always been an issue. In 2019, the budget was N100 billion and we have 2020 slightly above the one of 2019 which is N110 billion. Taking into consideration some of the priority areas like appointment of Justices of the Supreme Court. You discover that this is not enough.

“The Supreme Court as at today has 12 Members and they are over working themselves. It is only in Nigeria that we have a Justice of Supreme Court working all through the week. We have to ease their stress because they are elderly.”

In his response, the Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Judiciary, Rep. Onofiok Luke expressed the determination of the House to synergize with the Commission towards an efficient justice system in the country as contained in the third schedule of the Constitution.

He said; “We here on a familiarisation visit to acquaint ourselves with the workings of the Commission, the modus operandi and equally the challenges posed and whatever the Commission feel to share with the legislature to make the legislature assist the Commission to realize its core mandate.

“The House under the leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila has stated clearly the need for justice sector reform and that is well captured in the legislative agenda. We know the response of the Federal Judiciary Service Commission in ensuring the much talked about judicial sector reform.

“We are equally here to hear from the Commission in the areas the legislature can help strengthen the Commission so as to deliver on its core mandate. Let us use this opportunity to appreciate the Commission in ensuring discipline in the judiciary.

“The Commission in its advisory role as enshrined in the constitution to the National Judicial Service Council (NJC) has ensured that men and women of proven integrity and character are nominated as heads of Federal Courts in the country.

“We heard clamour from JUSUN about the stress they have to encounter in coming to the two exam centres. If it is possible, decentralisation will be taken to the different zones. The examination centre will be decentralized to six geopolitical zones so that they can have easy access to do their exams.” He added.