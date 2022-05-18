Supreme court ranks depletes again as Justice Ekwo bows out

The Supreme Court valedictory court session will be held in honour of Hon. Justice Ejembi Eko on Monday May 23, 2022, a statement from the Director of Press and Information, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr. Akande Festus, has confirmed.

With Eko retirement from the Supreme Court bench, the ranks of the apex Court has been further depleted down to 17 Justices including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, with the earlier retirement of Justice Mary Peter-Odili on May 12, 2022.

Eko is bowing out of the Supreme Court bench after years of service.

According to the statement, the session will be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

As part of activities lined up for the valedictory event, speeches would be made by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, the Valedictorian, Justice Ejembi Eko and other major stakeholders in the justice sector.

Hon. Justice Ejembi Eko who was born on May 23, 1952 in Benue state, was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1977 after completing his Law Degree in University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile Ife, in 1976.

He worked in different law firms in Benue state before getting appointment as Director of Civil Litigation in April 1987.

He became Permanent Secretary/Solicitor General in Benue state Ministry of Justice on October 1, 1987; and later appointed to Benue state High Court bench on 9th February, 1989.

He subsequently acted as Chief Judge of Benue state between November 2005 and February 2006.

Justice Eko was sworn in as Justice of the Court of Appeal on February 15, 2008.

He was subsequently elevated to the Supreme Court Bench on November 7, 2016.

