Supreme Court ruling: Bamidele congratulates Gov Oyebanji

Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) has felicitated with the governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria which re-affirmed him as the winner of the June 18, 2022, governorship election in Ekiti state.

In a statement issued in Abuja Friday, Senator Bamidele commended the judiciary for the accelerated adjudication of the case up to the apex court in less than a year.

He added that the nation’s justice sector is presently raising the bar in the areas of professionalism and expedited dispensation of justice.

Bamidele said now that the case has been laid to rest at the apex court, Governor Oyebanji should be allowed to concentrate on the real business of governance to enable him deliver the deliverables to the good people of Ekiti state.

According to him, incessant litigations after elections often create untold distractions to public office holders.

He saluted the courage of Chief Segun Oni, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for being a foremost democrat and staunch believer in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man and the arbiter of justice.

Bamidele commended him for having fought gallantly beyond reasonable doubt and implored him to join hands with Governor Oyebanji with a view to collectively taking Ekiti state to greater heights.

He said: “I salute the utmost courage of my brother and esteemed leader, Chief Segun Oni for reposing confidence in the judiciary and he has fought gallantly so far, but now that the case has been laid to rest, I implore him to lend his support to the Oyebanji administration to take Ekiti state to greater heights.

“Development in most cases involves the contribution of all and sundry, beyond party leanings and other primordial cleavages and affinities, it is usually an all inclusive phenomenon where many patriots come together to bring about a positive change in the living conditions of the people.”

He also called on all stakeholders to rally support for Governor Oyebanji for the good of Ekiti people and Ekiti state.

