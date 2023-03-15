Supreme Court ruling on old currencies

After hesitation to obey Supreme Court’s ruling to re-issue or recirculate old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender until 31 December this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has finally directed commercial banks to accept and disburse old notes forwith.

This directive is a respite to angry, frustrated and suffering Nigerians who have bore the brunt of cash crunch that hit the country since the introduction of cash swap policy. It is reported that in the last three months, the financial payment system has incurred huge losses to the tune of trillions of naira.

The naira redesign policy has worsened the living condition of Nigerians. Cash crunch is horrible as people have to struggle to get money which is not available to meet their demands. In the course of getting what they legitimately earned and saved, many people have lost their precious lives.

Two sad incidents underscore the cruel consequences of the cashless policy. One, the sad story of a pregnant woman from Kano who was admitted in hospital but could not survive due to cash crunch. The hospital refused to accept transfer and the innocent patient died. How sad!

Another tragedy occurred in Ibadan recently when a journalist trekked to office but slumped and died. There are many unreported cases of families sleeping in hunger as they could not access their cash.

The policy which government said would curb inflation, corruption and vote buying has outlived its usefulness. Instead of addressing the stated challenges, it inflicted more harm on Nigerians. The online payment platforms such as banks and other money agents experienced network failure.

The pressure on our poorly 3G network has seriously affected good service delivery. The policy also failed to stop vote buying. Our clever politicians have devised other ways to cheaply buy votes. They shared sphagethi, noodles and other food items to electorate in return of their votes.

While the policy is good and will have positive effects in the long run, the rush with which the apex bank implemented it made nonsense of the policy. One expected the CBN to borrow a leaf from UK and other countries with success story of currency redesign. In UK, the new currency which carries the picture of King Charles 11 will coexist with the old ones until they are mopped up completely from circulation.

With multi-dimensional poverty index report which places 33 million Nigerians below poverty line, government must have weighed the consequences of implementing cashless policy. Nigeria has the highest number of people without bank accounts.

Similarly, over 90 percent of transactions in the country are cash backed. Little wonder, when the policy debuted, many Nigerians found it extremely difficult to cope. The government should have provided necessary infrastructure and upgraded our network service to 5G as obtained in developed countries in order to facilitate seamless and hitche free cashless economy.

With the Supreme Court ruling compelling government to extend the deadline for the use of old currencies, the federal government should consult widely with relevant stakeholders before adopting any policy in future.

Ibrahim Mustapha,

Pambegua, Kaduna state

08169056963

