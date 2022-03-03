Supreme court to deliver ruling on Abaji APC chair March 16

A five-member panel of judges of the Supreme Court led by Justice Alukayode Ariwoola, Wednesday, fixed March 16, 2022 for judgement on the authentic chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 12 chairmanship election in Abaji area council of the FCT, Abuja.

Justice Ariwoola fixed the date after both counsels for Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko, who is the first respondent and Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, the third respondent, adopted their written addresses.

Counsel to Abdullahi, who is the third respondent, Abdul Mohammed (SAN), urged the court to nullify the ruling of both FCT High Court and Appeal Court, which affirmed Alhaji Loko as the APC chairmanship candidate.

But counsel to the first respondent, Matthew Bukka (SAN) prayed the court to uphold the ruling of the FCT High Court and Appeal Court which affirmed Alhaji Loko as the authentic APC chairmanship candidate during the party’s primaries held on April 23, 2021.

Our correspondent had reported that the INEC returning officer in the February 12, 2022 council election at Abaji, Prof Gabriel Mordi, had announced APC with 7, 289 votes, winner without a candidate at the commission’s office in Abaji, in which he declared that APC scored 7, 289 votes with the PDP candidate, Alhaji Yahaya Garba Gawu, scoring 4, 062 votes.

Our correspondent had reported that Abubakar Umar Abdullahi filed a suit before the Supreme Court, after an FCT High Court and Appeal Court nullified his candidature and declared Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko as the authentic chairmanship candidate.