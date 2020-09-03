Supreme Court victory: Gov Bello receives by mammoth crowd in Lokoja, assures better days for kogites

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello was on Wednesday received by a mammoth crowd who gathered in their large numbers along major highways leading to the Government House to welcome the governor while returning to Lokoja, the state capital.

Many of them could not hide their excitement as they cheered Governor Bello and his entourage in what could be best described as a triumphant home coming.

The Governor while addressing jubilant crowd at the government house assured that his administration would not fail the trust which they have reposed in him as they would fulfill all promises made.

Governor Bello used the medium to thank president Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership of the All Progressive Congress both at the National and State level and the people of the State who came out in their large number to vote for his second tenure.

He asserted that despite the judicial tussle which eventually affirmed his November 2019 gubernatorial second term mandate, every participant were all winners

He called on the opposition to join hands with his Government to unite and build the state.

The Governor also called on all citizens to continue to live in peace with each other irrespective of their tribe, religion or political party noting that everyone desired a greater Kogi State and must unite together to achieve such.

He pledged that his administration would continue to do more for the people of the state as it would seek to consolidate on its achievements in the areas of security, infrastructural boost, Health care delivery, education and other focal areas of interest

