Supreme Court victory: It’s time to develop Bayelsa – Diri

Bayelsa state governor Senator Douye Diri has said his victory at the Supreme Court “is attributable to God and the prayers of Bayelsans.”

The apex court had on Tuesday dismissed the case filed by Chief Timi Alaibe challenging Senator Diri’s victory at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in September 2019.

He expressed gratitude to people of the state for their support and encouragement, adding that he never expected the display of love and warm reception when he arrived the state as late as 9pm.

He said, “I never expected this kind of reception. As late as the time I arrived, people were still at the entrance into Bayelsa and up to the Government House gate. And the shocker I had was inside of this chapel. This victory is not mine. You are the owners of this victory.”

Senator Diri, who acknowledged the role of God in his emergence as governor, also applauded the Supreme Court Justices for their uprightness and courage in upholding justice in dispensing of their duties.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Supreme Court Justices for their display of integrity. This judgement has shown to the whole world that indeed the apex court is the last hope for the common man.”

He called on all Bayelsans, including Chief Timi Alaibe and his other opponents, to join hands with his administration to build the state, saying that Bayelsa had lots of potential waiting to be harnessed.”