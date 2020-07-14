Surprise package! Couple welcome 2 babies in 3 weeks

Nigerian couple has reportedly welcomed two babies in a space of three weeks.

How did it happen?

The father of the babies David Bankole, narrated how he married his wife in 2003, and had to wait for 16 years before welcoming their first child, a girl, in February of 2019.

He revealed his wife quickly conceived thereafter, and on June 19, 2020, she gave birth to their second baby.

“We had a naming ceremony for the new baby.

“Days after, my wife started complaining of asome strange movement in her stomach,” he said.

Bankole further explained that they went to the hospital, and it was discovered his wife had another baby in her stomach.