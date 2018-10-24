SURPRISE PACKAGE! Enugu Rangers in dramatic Cup comeback, down Pillars, pick continental ticket

It is a final match to be remembered for a long time to come. It is going to be one of the biggest come-back in the history of Nigerian football.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State was brought to life as the AITEO Cup Final match between Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers began on a high note with Kano Pillars drawing first blood as early as the fifth minute when Rabiu Ali fired in a ball sent through to him by Nwagua into the net.

In the 20th minute, Pillars got a second through Ibrahim Alassan’s corner kick which was pushed in by Rangers Goalkeeper Femi Thomas.

Halftime ended 2-0 in favor of Kano Pillars giving the Flying Antelopes a tough nut to crack in the second of half of the tie.

The Masu Gida added to their tally of goals through Nyima Nwagua making it 3-0 just at the start of the second half.

Kelvin Itoya produced a 77th-minute screamer which renewed hopes in the team.

Another lifeline came from Chidera Ezeh’s goal which gave the boys from Enugu a fighting chance in the 82nd minute.

Stephen Keshi Stadium staging its first football match, the Aiteo Cup final has something that will go into eternal memory as Rangers became the first winner of a match and trophy at the stadium.

And just when all hope seemed lost, Ajani Ibrahim came up with and an unbelievable effort to bring the scores to 3-3 and send the game to penalties after regulation time.

Kano Pillars thus failed to win their first ever AITEO Cup after losing 4-2 on penalties to Enugu Rangers bringing the Flying Antelope’s record to six FA Cup titles replacing last year’s winners Akwa United.

Winning is just an aspect of the story. The manner the victory came was a bigger story.

Reminiscence of the 1954 final when Kano fought back from three goals down against Calabar before eventually losing 3-4, a similar scenario was almost created in Asaba on Wednesday night with Rangers also coming from three goals down.

The Enugu boys eventually won 4-2 via penalty shoot-out in one of the most dramatic final matches in Nigeria. Rangers were three goals down for 75 minutes before they make a dramatic comeback in the last 15 minutes.

They eventually won on penalties, an act they have failed in three previous final matches. Rangers will represent Nigeria in the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

Celebration galore for Enugu Rangers

