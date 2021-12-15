Surveying, consequential to conflict resolution, national devt – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi lll, has said surveying and mapping are consequential to conflict resolution and national development.

A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation,Abu I. Michael, quoted Alaafin speaking when the current Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal School of Surveying (FSS), Oyo, Surv. Abduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin along with the FSS Rector, Dr. Dupe NihinlolaOlayinka-Dosunmu and other members of the council paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Oyo recently.

He said his kingdom enjoyed peace and good communal relations because of the surveying and mapping of farm and residential lands to avoid unnecessary encroachment and conflicts, noting that the kingdom has been making good use of surveyors.

Going down memory lane, the royal father mentioned how it became possible for the easy partitioning of Africa after surveys and mapping of the lands was carried out by the colonial masters.

He then thanked the council members for paying him homage and pledged to give his support and cooperation to the FSS.

Earlier, the Chairman of the council, Adebomehin, who is the acting Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), had commended the Alaafin for the support given to the FSS so far.

He maintained that the FSS was long overdue for upgrade to a standard Surveying University, and pleaded with the Alaafin to ensure the provision of adequate land and support towards the upgrading of the school.

According to him, the council and the school management had done much to give the school the desired facelift and much more would be needed to take the school to its glorious height, pointing out that the governing council was not resting on its oars.

