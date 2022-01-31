‘Surveying, factor for physical development’

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin has described Surveying as an integral factor to the growth and durability of especially projects of physical development.

To this end, he said Surveying gives man the idea of his land space, location and quantity of the material resources therein to enhance effective planning, utilization of the resources and implementation.

He argued that it had been acknowledged that the most developed countries of the world today are the ones that ensure surveying in their development enterprise and placed high premium on the use of geospatial data and maps for planning and implementation.

Adebomehin spoke recently in Abuja when he played host to the Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Surv. Abiodun Peter Alonge who led the Chairman of the Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Surv. Solomon B. Olutokun with new officials of the FCT chapter.

He also called for the engagement of qualified surveyors in every stage of ongoing projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for seamless improvement and durability of projects.

Adebomehin observed that Abuja was still in its first and second stage of development and would require requisite geospatial inputs to achieve the desirable physical infrastructural arrangements and expansion for the entire Abuja.

He appealed to the NIS, APPSN and other surveying professional bodies to work in tandem with the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) towards providing the Federal Government with the requisite geospatial data and models for the planning and implementation of projects for the proper development of the FCT and Nigeria as a whole.

Earlier, Surv. Alonge and Olutokun respectively, had commended the giant strides recorded by Adebomehin within a few months he was appointed as the acting SGoF.