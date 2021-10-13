Surveyor-General bows out, asks FG to appoint successor from OSGoF

The Surveyor- General of the Federation (SGoF), Surveyor Samuel Adeniran Taiwo, Wednesday bowed out of office after the attainment of the retirement age of 60.

To this end, he has handed over the reign of leadership of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) to Surv. Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, the Director, Department of Internal Boundary at the OSGoF.

In his handing over speech, Taiwo said government run in perpetuity and that now that he ought to bow out there was the need for him to handover the reign of leadership to the most senior director in fulfillment of the provisions of the extant rules.

He appealed to the Federal Government to appoint the substantive SGoF from OSGoF for sustainability and genuine progress and thanked members of the management and other staff of the office for their support.

He urged them to extend same support to his predecessor, stressing that there is the need for members of management and staff to work as a team for achievement of mandate of the kffice.

In his address, Adebomehin pledged to ensure continuous assessment of the performance of various departments and units in order to make necessary readjustment that would enable the office serve the government and the country better.

Adebomehin, who pledged to carry everyone along and maintain an open-door policy, thanked his predecessor for his wealth of wisdom which he has displayed so far and wished him a better life after his meritorious service to the country.

Related

No tags for this post.