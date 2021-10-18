Surveyors seek national mapping policy

Land surveyors under the aegis of Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) have called for adoption of national mapping policy to curb incessant security challenges in the country.

A fellow of Nigeria Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Clement Nwabichie, led the call at the yearly professional development workshop/luncheon of Lagos branch of APPSN.

Nwabichie, who spoke on: “ Panacea to leadership and good governance; surveyors perspective (challenges, solutions and opportunities)”, noted the gap in governance, saying it is affecting the surveying profession in Nigeria.

He said despite several meetings on the national mapping policy, it was yet to be adopted. Nwabichie also called for diversification of the profession beyond cadastral, crime, land reform, sign-ages and business geo-graphics.

He expressed worries that engineers are taking jobs of surveyors under the turnkey projects and often pay surveyors peanuts to do the jobs.

“As surveyors, we need more action than talking. Each seminar, workshop or yearly General Meeting (AGM) should have actions or actionable resolutions.”

He also stressed the need for surveyors to develop a roadmap, a strategic plan for the profession that could span five-year with opportunities for yearly reviews and amendments.

To achieve good governance in the profession, Nwabichie said surveyors must develop an environment and streamline guidelines for leadership recruitment such that only the best becomes leaders.

He further called for integration of lecturers in practice, stressing that they would render a pivotal service to the profession.

APPSN chairman, Rafiu Adaranijo, stressed the need for surveyors to put the interest and satisfaction of clients at heart and work in line with industry standards.

He explained that the main objective of the association is to ensure that members are given opportunity to continuously educate themselves and be updated with developments of the profession.