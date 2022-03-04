Survival instincts push Britain to continue with gas export from Russia

In spite of the sanctions on Russia, survival instincts is pushing Britain to continue export of gas from Kremlin. Two ships carrying liquid natural gas from Russia is due to land in Kent this weekend, according to Unison.

Britain is set to buy £2 billion of gas from Putin this year despite sanctions: Expert claims tankers are now transferring fuel onto non-Russian ships to get around ban at UK ports – as crude oil soars to $119 a barrel.

The UK wholesale gas prices hit a record £4.50 per therm – up from £2.50 in a day. It was 39p in early 2021.

Experts predicted that if levels stay the same that household bills will burst through £3,000-a-year mark.

Price cap set to rise to £1,970 on April 1 and could be £2,497 a year or more by the start of October.

Britain is still on course to bolster the Kremlin’s coffers with £2 billion-a-year for imported Russian liquefied natural gas as Brent crude oil today topped $119 per barrel, is now up almost 20 per cent on the week and is expected to rise even higher because of the war in Ukraine.

UK imports of Russian gas have doubled since 2018 and despite a ban on Russian-owned ships docking in British ports two carrying it are due to arrive at the Isle of Grain in Kent this weekend, according to Unison.

Russia supplies around 30 per of Europe’s gas and oil – and one in ten barrels of the world’s oil – and the UK has become increasingly reliant on it.