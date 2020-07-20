Survivors of Kaduna village attack narrate ordeal



The injured survivors of Sunday night attack on Kukum Daji Village in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state that left 21 people dead have narrated how they were attacked.

The attack with rifles and other dangerous weapons left 19 people, mostly youths dead on the spot, while two others died on their way to the hospital.



But 19 of the seriously injured survivors are presently receiving treatment at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna, while others with minor injuries are being treated at a government hospital in Kafanchan.

One of the injured victims of the attack, James Musa, called for government’s assistance, saying that there were still bullets in his body that would require surgery to remove them.

Musa, while narrating how the incident happened said, he only escaped by God’s grace, as many of his friends died immediately on the spot of the attack.



“Yesterday, we were at a party, it was our friend that got married. So we were celebrating with the new couple. We were about to leave the venue, all of a sudden, we started hearing gunshots. It was between 10:30pm to 11:00pm. Some people said the people who shot us wore military camouflage, but for me, I didn’t even see the attackers, I was just hit by bullets.

“The gunshots went on for sometime, but some of us were able to hide. That was the last thing I saw, because I didn’t even know whether I fainted or something. But those that escaped last from the scene said, the gunmen came on motorcycles.

“There are even bullets in my body right now, the bullets have not been removed. Government should please help us and ensure our lives are saved. They killed many of our friends both males and females, for doing nothing. I and others just escaped by the grace of God too,” he said.



The attack by unknown gunmen left 21 people dead while more than 30 others sustained various degrees of injury.

There is currently a 24-hour curfew in Kaura and Zango Kataf local government areas imposed by the Kaduna state government following a sectarian crisis that erupted after a farmer was found murdered on his farm early last month.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack, though, he said police were yet to ascertain the number of victims.