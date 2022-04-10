Suspected armed robber nabbed in Ogun 

A suspected armed robber identified as Isikilu Moses has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command while carrying out robbery operation at Joju area of Sango ota.

The suspect, according to a press statement made available by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, to Blueprint, Sunday, was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Sango divisional headquarters.

It revealed that armed robbers had invaded Adebeshi street, off Joju road, Sango ota, and dispossessing members of the community of their belongings at gun point.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Sango division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly moblised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one amongst them was apprehended.

Recovered from him are one locally made pistol and two mobile phones belonging to their victims.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang with the view of bringing them to justice.