Suspected Boko Haram invades another Borno community

Gunmen have attacked Maiborinti community in Molai general area near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident occurred at about 5:20 pm on Sunday with the attackers shooting sporadically.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen burnt down a neighbouring village and attacked a military checkpoint at the entrance of Molai town, causing residents to flee towards Jiddari Polo area.

The assailants, however, met a stiff resistance from the military in Molai who engaged them in a fierce gun battle until they were forced to retreat, according to Channels report..

So far, it is not clear if any life has been lost.

The attack comes barely after 24 hours after the military said it had successfully repelled an attack by Boko Haram insurgents.

One soldier was, however, killed in the process.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.