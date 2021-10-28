Suspected cultist disrupting school examination arrested in Ogun

A suspected cultist, Ojo Akinola Iyanu has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command while trying to disrupt school examination at Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa in Ado odo ota local government area of the state.



The suspect arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta.



Oyeyemi stated that the suspect was arrested following credible intelligence gathered by the police that some students who belong to a cult group have concluded plan to disrupt the school examination which was rescheduled after the settlement of crisis between the school management and the students.



“Having not prepared for the examination, some of the students cultists enacted plan to ensure that the examination did not take place.



“Upon the intelligence, the DPO Igbesa, SP Abayomi Adeniji, in collaboration with other security agencies such as NSDC, So safe Corps and the polytechnic security department decided to properly screen all the students before coming to examination hall right from the main gate.



“While the screening was going on, the suspect and one other who was later identified as “Aloma” were intercepted with a black bag. While searching the bag, the second boy took to his heels while Ojo Akinola Iyanu was quickly arrested”, the statement reads.



One locally made pistol loaded with one live cartridge was retrieved from the suspect.



On interrogation, he confessed been a member of the dreaded “AYE” confraternity, adding that his group decided to disrupt the examination because the examination came suddenly and met them unprepared.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.



He also ordered that the remaining members of the group be hunted for and brought to book.

