Suspected cultists kill man in Benue market

Unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists Tuesday morning reportedly shot dead a young man at the village market section of the Makurdi Modern Market.

The young man identified as Terfa Adams was said to have been shot in the full glare of traders who were displaying their wares for the day.

An eye witness who spoke with journalists but pleaded anonymity said the incident took place around 10:45 am.

The eyewitness said the victim had ridden his motorcycle to the market and was trying to alight when the assailants, two in number, walked up to him and shot him twice.

“He tried to stand up and run but the gunmen rushed after him with stones and tyre wheel and hit him until he was dead.”

He said the incident caused a chaotic situation as the traders were seen running in all directions for their lives.

“We all ran for our lives while the whole drama lasted.

“From where I was standing, I saw how they hit him severally with stones and tyre wheel on his head.

“When they were sure that he had died, they left him on the ground and walked away through a section of the market unchallenged.”

The development also made the traders to quickly close their stalls for about an hour until policemen from ‘D’ Division came and evacuated the victim’s corpse and motorcycle from the scene.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, said on at about 1100hrs, information was received at ‘D’ Police Division Makurdi that a young man was trailed and hit on the head by unknown men.

She said the victim whose name was identified as Terfa Adams was rushed to the hospital where he was eventually confirmed dead.

She said his corpse has been deposited at the hospital while investigation was in progress.