Suspected herdsman arrested with AK-47 in Ogun



Operatives of Ogun state police command have apprehended a herdsman who simply identified himself as Mohammed, with one AK 47 riffle.



The police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi made this known in a press statement made available to Blueprint Wednesday.



The suspect, according to the statement was arrested following an information received by the Dpo Imeko divisional headquarters, that two young fulani boys were sighted at CAC Oha forest, Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon local government area with Ak 47 riffle.



Upon the information, the Dpo quickly mobilized his men, other stakeholders like the hunters, Vigilante men, so safe corps and stormed the said forest.



After hours of combing the forest, one Mohammed was seen hiding in the bush with one AK 47 riffle, and he was promptly arrested.



The arrested armed boy is strongly suspected to be member of kidnap syndicates who have been terrorizing the area for quite some time.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.



He also directed that the entire forest be properly combed with the view to apprehend other members of his gang.