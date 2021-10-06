Suspected hoodlums set 15 coaches’ train ablaze in Kwara



Unknown persons have set a 15 coaches train ablaze in Offa railway station in Offa local government area of Kwara state.

The act was reportedly perpetrated on Sunday without anyone suspecting them.

Men of the firebrigade were however drafted to put off e the flame from the burning train.

Th brigade interven

tion followed a report made by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the raiway station,

No life was however lost in the incident.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to Journalists in Ilorin Monday, Head media and publicity of Kwara state fire service, Adekunle Kazeem, said the incident occurred around 5pm on Sunday

He said the swift respose from men of the fire brigade saved the entire coaches from beign totaly consumed by fire .

“Yesterday, 5th October, 2021, Kwara state fire service rescued a train from scathefire.

“The incident occurred about 17:15hrs, at Offa Railway station in offa Kwara state. Whereby out of the 15 coaches contained by the affected train, only two were burnt due to the rigorous efforts made by the firemen. And the Brigade was callout by Mr Ekemonde Oluwafem, D.P.O. Railway station offa.

“The report says, an unknown person set the train on fire.

:Therefore, the Director, Kwara state fire service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa ( CFO) urged the general public not to hesitate to call fire brigade on time whenever there is any fire emergency in their areas, as this would save lives and properties of people,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, men of the state fire service have evacuated another body from Asa river in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The body was recovered barely 48 hours after the body of a middle age woman was recovered from a well in Ilorin.

Narrating the incident in a statement made available to Journalists, Head media and publicity of Kwara state fire service, Adekunle Kazeem, said, “the state fire service has again recovered a woman body from Asa-River today (Monday), 4th October 2021.

“This evacuation operation was carried out about 07:48hrs this morning, at Asa-River along Emirs Road in Ilorin Kwara state. Just after the people in the vicinity had noticed a human body floating about in the river.



“Presently, the casualty is yet to be identified but she has been delivered to the Nigeria Police Force, kwara state command.”