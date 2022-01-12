Suspected killer of Jenner Anthony, 44 others nabbee, paraded in Jos

The Plateau state Police command has paraded Mr. Moses Oko, the suspected murderer of Miss Jenner Anthony at a hotel in Jos.

The Police also paraded 44 persons suspected of committing various crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, human trafficking, cultism, homicide and unlawful possession of fire arms.

Plateau state Commissioner of Police, Batholomew Onyeka, while parading the suspects said arrests were made within the period of November 10, 2021 to 11 January, 2022.

“Sequel to the gruesome murder of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300 Level student of the University of Jos, whose lifeless body was found mutilated on 01/01/2022 at Domus Pacis Guest House Jos by a man named Moses Oko ‘m’, aged 20 years, suspected to be her boyfriend who fled after committing the crime, the Command in a bid to arrest the perpetrator launched an aggressive manhunt on the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue State where he was arrested by hawked-eye police operatives of the Command,” he said.

CP Onyeka said two suspected kidnappers, Loktok Kwom and Kabiru Musa, were arrested after kidnapping one Lami Ishaku, of Mai Jankai village in Barkin-Ladi LGA.

He said his command has rescued 4 kidnap victims.

CP Onyeka said eight suspected cultists belonging to two groups were also arrested, adding that the operatives attached to Laranto Division carried out a raid on black spot at Gamajigo area along Zaria Road, Jos and arrested Patrick Gambo, 22, and; John Yakubu,18, all male of different addresses in Jos.

