Suspected ritualists kill 2 in Ebonyi 

A young lady simply identified as Ezinne was on Wednesday killed in a hotel located at Abakaliki, the capital city of Ebonyi state.

Ezinne who died in her 20s is suspected to have been killed by ritualists also known as Yahoo boys.

She was said to gave hail from Ikwo, Ikwo local government area of the state.

Another victim who is yet to be identified was alleged to have been killed in the same hotel, but had her vital organs removed.

Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said police got reports that two ladies were killed in the hotel with their private parts removed.

“One person was killed and nothing was plugged out of her,” she said.

Oda said the investigation into the matter was on.

