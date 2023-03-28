Suspended Kogi lawmaker drags Yahaya Bello to court

The member representing Ijumu in Kogi State House of Assembly, Kilani Olumo, has written a petition against the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Olumo petitioned the governor over what he called unfounded and ridiculous allegation of terrorism and electoral violence leveled against him.

Blueprint had reported that the governor had written to the State House of Assembly, where he described Kilani and other eight mmbers of the assembly as terrorists.

A petition by Kilani‘s lawyer, O.M.Atoyebu SAN, said the, “Governor has perfected a plan and hatched a cladestine move to set the machineries of Kogi State Government against him in bad light as a terrorist to settle political scores, especially given the grave penal and social consequences which the allegations carry in the present day Nigeria.

“The motives behind the unfounded allegations to label him a Terrorist, Hon. Olusola noted in the petition he disclosed is because of the just concluded election in which the Governor mandated him the Lawmaker and other mentioned members of the State House of Assembly to deliver their respective Constituencies at all cost in his constituency for the APC candidate in the just concluded 2023 House of Assembly Polls.”

The Lawmaker in the petition said, governor Bello was miffed by his patriotic acts, vowed to deal ruthlessly, politically with him, hence the letter by him to the Speaker which was acted upon leading to his suspension.

The petition had since been received and acknowledged by the Department of State Security.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

