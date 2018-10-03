Suspended minimum wage strike

For the Buhari led APC government to have allowed the national strike that was suspended days ago at this critical time is most unfortunate. It suggests not being sensitive enough to the plight of the Nigerian masses. People are living from hand to mouth. To restrict movement longer than it did could have certainly worsened things for everybody. It appears the ruling class is not aware of the extent at which people suffer under the prevailing ailing economy or they pretend not to know. It has taken too long to respond to the demands of the Nigeria Labour Congres leaders. What is the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, doing in that office? He looks too sluggish and lackadaisical in the handling of this matter until it degenerated into national strike. Must the government bite far more than it could chew? Not doing enough at this time to prevent a recurrence of a national strike amounts to someone who is to be roasted as food, who now rubs himself all over with red oil and stands in front of a set fire. How does the government expect the opposition not to exploit the situation to launch attack? Where is the National Assembly today that could have waded in and salvaged the situation? It will however not be fair to exonerate the Labour leaders from the multiple wrongs. Demanding N50,000 or more as minimum wage is not only outrageous, obnoxious but unrealistic. If most states of the federation find it difficult to cope with paying the current N18,000 minimum wage, that is obviously too small anyway, it is devoid of rational thinking expecting them to cope with N50,000 minimum wage. It is indeed an ineffective demand. With its heavily loaded and crowded overhead, a gross reflection of uneven distribution of wealth we have consistently fought against though, it is most doubtful if the federal civil service and parastatals can pay that money. Moreso, ours is a country where the National Assembly has refused to slash their jumbo and exploitative salaries. A wage increase proposal of plus or minus N25,000 is reasonable. A prolonged strike at this time would have been too catastrophic for the APC-led government to cope with. Matthew Adeleye, Ota, Ogun state

