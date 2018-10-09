Suspended National Carrier: FG set to widen consultation

Following the recent suspension of the processes leading to the establishment of a national carrier by the Federal Government, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika is to engage stakeholders in the aviation sector as well as members of the public .

The Deputy Director, Media & Public Affairs, James Odaudu in a press statement issued in Abuja said the meeting became necessary to address some of the issues, misinformation, allegations and opinions trending in the media in order to keep the public well informed on the status of the proposed national carrier prior to the suspension.

He said the interactive forum which is scheduled to hold on October 23rd, 2018 will, as usual, enable the Ministry, stakeholders and interested members of the public to adequately address all issues associated with the national carrier project.

“It will involve airline operators, regulators in the aviation sector, prospective investors, the media practitioners, labour unions, aviation service providers, officials from the Ministry of Transportation and its agencies, and interested members of the public,” he said.

FG to implement requirements in business environment

By Adeola Tukuru,Abuja

The Federal Government through the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has aligned fully with its stance on improving the business environment and implementing the requirements of the Presidential Executive Order 003 on the ease of doing business.

The Director General, Mr. Osita Aboloma, disclosed this at the SON Special Day Event at just concluded on-going 2018 Abuja International Trade Fair.

Represented by the SON, FCT Coordinator, Mr. Gambo Dimka, the Director General said SON a service-oriented Organisation has been supporting manufacturers and producers of goods and services through standardization and quality assurance schemes.

The agency’s activities according to him, are also aimed at the protection of lives and properties, promoting access to local and foreign markets for made-in-Nigeria products through improved consumer confidence as well as value addition to business in general.

Mr. Aboloma enumerated transparent service delivery through placement of information on website for easy access; electronic services for key activities such as the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for locally manufactured products; the off-shore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) for imported products and Management Systems’ Certification as some of the key achievements of SON in the ease of doing business programme.

Others include reduction of service charges for purchase of standards, testing and training for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), reduction in the processing time for products certification to 60 days and electronic laboratory results.

The SON helmsman stated further that cooperation with key agencies through signed Services Level Agreements (SLAs), opening of new State Offices, evolving communication strategies for effective information dissemination and awareness creation as well as massive infrastructural development, including for Laboratories are also

Vice President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Chief Chidinma Johnson Aniene harped on the importance of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria in driving business growth, particularly for the micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

He stated that the 13th Abuja International Trade Fair was organized principally to accelerate and promote growth of the business industry, promote the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy, direct attention on the Private sector, promote infusion of technology in production and attract direct foreign investments into the country.

