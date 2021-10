The suspended All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress in Oyo state has been rescheduled for this Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to a reliable APC source, the rescheduled state congress will hold at Liberty stadium in Ibadan .



This source within the APC hierarchy in the state stated in a WhatsApp message early Monday that “The State Congress of Oyo APC has been rescheduled for this Wednesday October 20, 2021.”

